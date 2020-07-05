Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday night, another 90 degree day to come

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect Sunday for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

Happy 4th of July, Motown! Also, welcome to Saturday night.

Another warm night is followed by another 90 degree day; the 4th consecutive one and one more closer to the record of eleven 90 degree days in a row set in 1953. The most 90 degree days in July is 17 from 1955.

Saturday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sweltering conditions persist, Sunday, and this will be the best chance to break or tie a record high. About 96 degrees is the record from 1988, and afternoon temps will be in the middle 90s.

The likelihood of poor air quality is an additional reason to take a break from mowing the lawn and a good excuse to check on your neighbors, especially seniors and people with any pre-existing respiratory or heart ailments.

After the holiday weekend, the heat wave continues. Monday and Tuesday will have daytime temperatures in the middle 90s, again. Lawns and other vegetation will need plenty of water to stay healthy.

Our next best chance of any rain will be in random locations, Wednesday and late next week. It remains hot and muggy with isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 70 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 71 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.