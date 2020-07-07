Metro Detroit weather: Heat Advisory and Ozone Action Day today

You know it’s been hot, but now we’re adding some humidity to the mix, so it’s going to be more than “just” hot the next few days. The humidity will make it feel more like upper 90s to perhaps even around 100 degrees (36 to 38 degrees Celsius). Actual temperatures will reach the mid 90s (34 to 35 degrees Celsius), with not much breeze to help. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for today.

Like Monday, we’ll have plenty of morning sunshine, followed by partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing by mid-afternoon. Let’s hope some of us get those storms…we desperately need the rain.

Today has also been declared an Ozone Action Day, so do your part to help reduce air pollution, which leads to low-level ozone production and makes things rough on those with respiratory or other health problems. The easiest things to do are:

Hold off on fueling your vehicle until evening.

Hold off on using gas powered lawn equipment until evening.

Hold off on gas powered vehicle use as much as possible during the daytime hours.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Scattered storms end early this evening, and it’ll be another warm and oppressively muggy night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) and a very light wind.

Hazy, hot and humid on Wednesday and Thursday, with just an isolated thunderstorm chance. Highs again in the mid 90s (35 degrees Celsius), with the heat index possibly exceeding 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) during the afternoons. Overnight lows continue very uncomfortable, in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius). The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for these days.

An approaching cold front gives us a better chance for much-needed thunderstorms on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It’s unclear as to if any showers will linger into Saturday…stay tuned. But highs should drop into the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with more manageable humidity…and lows Saturday night dropping into the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

After this weekend, it appears that most of next week will be dry, with highs again surpassing 90 degrees for most of the week.