Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- July 19, 2020

DETROIT – Power outages are possible in southeastern Michigan on Sunday as there is potential for strong to severe storms in the region.

DTE Energy says scattered thunderstorms and high winds are causing power outages throughout southeast Michigan. You can check the DTE outage map here.

As of 1:39 p.m. on Sunday, approximately 40,400 DTE Energy customers were without power due to severe weather.

Oakland and St. Clair counties are currently experiencing the most power outages. DTE says about 98.2 percent of customers still have power.

More than 200 DTE crews comprised of employees and contractor partners are working to quickly to restore power to its customers.

Restoration updates have not been provided and will vary for each individual area depending on the damage caused by the storms.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.