Storms bring down trees, power lines across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Powerful storms came through Michigan Sunday, bringing town trees, power lines and even taking the roof off a fire station at Willow Run Airport.

There were no reported injuries at Willow Run Airport.

More rain is expected Sunday night. Track live Michigan weather radar here.

Damage is all over Metro Detroit -- in Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties, even in Detroit.

You can see the storm damage in the video above.

Home surveillance video captured a lightning strike in Waterford that nearly struck a house.

People were caught outside at a farmer’s market in Belleville during the height of the storm. People ran for cover and sheltered in place.

The storm caused a power surge on Detroit’s west side that lit a nearby business on fire.

Residents in Van Buren said it felt like a tornado came through.

DTE Energy said the company has more than 300 workers busy as more than 100,000 customers have lost power.

READ: Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- July 19, 2020