Metro Detroit weather: Heating up for the weekend

Did you feel it? Drier air moving in Thursday afternoon sure made a difference by the end of the day. I had some cousins over for a socially distant dinner on the patio, and it sure felt nice! That dry air also allowed temperatures to fall farther overnight, so I hope you opened up the windows before going to bed, as temperatures have fallen into the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) in many areas…what great sleeping weather.

The day ahead will start sunny, and then we’ll become partly cloudy for the afternoon. Although I expect a dry day, a couple of high-resolution models suggest a small pop-up shower or two over Ontario. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) with comfortable humidity means it’ll be a terrific summer day. Northeast wind at 4 to 7 mph.

By the way, today marks one of the most noteworthy weather events in recorded Detroit weather history: on this date in 1934, we officially reached a high temperature of 105 degrees (40.6 degrees Celsius). This is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Detroit! And as you think about this, also remember that people didn’t have air conditioning in their homes in those days. THAT was one rough day.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:19 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:00 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Hot Weekend Ahead

This weekend will be a good one for the lake, pool, or running through the backyard sprinkler! And if you’re really ambitious, pull out that old Slip ‘n' Slide! Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) on Sunday…and you’ll really notice the humidity cranking up bigtime by Sunday. Overnight lows in the upper 60s Saturday night reflects the higher moisture air moving in.

There’s the chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night, although I’m not certain how big of a chance just yet as we’ll still be well ahead of an advancing cold front. But one thing I can say for sure is that it’ll be an oppressively warm and muggy night, with lows only in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

This Sunday is Rhonda Walker’s big Give and Get Fit Virtual 5K/10K event. Naturally, we can’t get the usual 600 or so people down to the Riverfront to participate in person. So, we’ll do what we Detroiters do best: improvise! Rhonda started this event ten years ago, with all proceeds benefitting her terrific Rhonda Walker Foundation, which has such a tremendous impact on young women in our city. This is an important fundraiser for the foundation, and they are only halfway to their fundraising goal. So, even though we can’t gather in person, you can still go to Rhonda’s website at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Detroit/GiveandGetFit and register for $30, run your own route and time yourself, and let everybody know the time you ran it in! There’s even a “Give and Sleep In” option! Rhonda told me this morning that she’ll also have virtual and in-person outdoor workout locations around the metro area. Just remember that it’ll be a hot one Sunday, so get out early and beat the heat!

“Opening Day”

Detroit Tigers Opening Day is an official religious holiday here. But I don’t know if we’ll find religion on Monday as we can’t go to the game, and certainly shouldn’t pack our downtown bars. But still, BASEBALL IS BACK! And Mother Nature doesn’t care, as the aforementioned cold front will trigger a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance being in the afternoon and early evening. If we can speed up that front a bit, maybe we can get that weather out of here just in time for the 7:10 p.m. first pitch (I still can’t get used to writing 7:10 p.m. Opening Day first pitch…it’s always at 1:10 p.m., but this is certainly not a normal year). It’ll be a steamy day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Back to the Good Stuff

Cooler, drier air builds in for the middle of the week, with mostly sunny morning skies becoming partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), and comfy overnight lows in the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius). There is a small shower chance Wednesday afternoon but, aside from that, it appears we’ll be dry from Tuesday through the upcoming weekend.