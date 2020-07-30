Metro Detroit weather: Not much drought relief...until the weekend

A small handful of us got a nice downpour on Wednesday, but most of us didn't get any relief from the drought or abnormally dry conditions. It will be interesting to see the data when the new Drought Monitor comes out later today.

As for the day ahead, Wednesday's cold front has finally sagged south of the state line, allowing drier air to ooze southward into southeast Michigan. Early morning satellite images show that there will still be some mid and upper level clouds across the southern half of the area today, while the northern half sees more sunshine than the south.

Highs should reach the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), with a north-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 6:25 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:54 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). North-northeast wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday (TGIF!), with highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday still looks like the better recreational weather day, with morning sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds. Highs should reach the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a chance of rain developing late at night. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Low pressure moving from Oklahoma in our general direction should produce a good chance of much-needed rain (although we don't necessarily want it on a weekend) on Sunday, but the computer models are still in great disagreement upon if this will be a solid rain, or just showers. The complicating factor is Tropical Storm Isaias (more on that below)...where it ends up will greatly impact the timing and track of the approaching low.

Highs Sunday, with the clouds and likely rain, should only top out in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Next Week Outlook

The rain chances continue into Monday, then we should dry out on Tuesday and remain dry through the end of the work week. Highs early-week will start in the upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius), and gradually rise back into the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) by Friday. Overnight lows look pretty comfy...generally upper 50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Caribbean, and looks as if it'll take a path across Haiti / Dominican Republic, near the eastern half of Cuba, and then toward Florida this weekend, where it will be either a strong Tropical Storm or perhaps a Category 1 hurricane. There is low confidence in the storm's expected exact track and intensity, due to not knowing how exactly the higher terrain of Hispaniola will affect the system. You can track the storm yourself on the Local4Casters App's outstanding hurricane page, and we'll keep you posted, of course.

By the way, the storm’s name is pronounced EE-SAH-EE-AHS. A lot of people have been struggling with how to say it, but I guess my junior high school Spanish class comes in real handy on this one...it’s been pretty easy Spanish pronunciation to me.