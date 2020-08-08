Metro Detroit weather: Cool start to sunny summer Saturday

DETROIT – I’m not going to hide my enthusiasm: This is about as great a weekend day as we ever get in the summer around here -- and boy do we deserve it after what happened last weekend.

There’s a little of something for everybody in today’s forecast: it’s been another very comfortable night of sleeping weather so, if you don’t like the heat, then head outside first thing this morning when it’s nice and comfortable for you. One of my favorite things to do on Saturday morning is head over to the Farmington Farmer’s Mark -- just voted again by Local 4 viewers as the best farmer’s market in the area! Whether it’s that, a morning jog or the dog taking you for a walk, it’ll be gorgeous out there this morning.

For those who like it hot, highs today in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) with abundant sunshine make it a perfect afternoon at the boat, beach or pool. And here’s something we all can rejoice today: the humidity remains relatively low!

Wind should be light, and blow generally from the southwest at 4 to 8 mph. That means it’ll be a great day on the water, too, with waves two feet or less and water temperatures in the low to mid 70s -- perfect for a jump in the lake to cool off.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:34 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:43 p.m.

This evening will be equally spectacular.

Perhaps support one of our local restaurants that has outdoor seating; play some twilight golf; do some grilling; take an after dinner walk around the block or get the bike out and ride up to your favorite neighborhood ice cream place. It’ll be terrific for all of this and more.

Skies overnight will become partly cloudy, with warmer lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius), and a southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph. I should note that a couple of models suggest that a scattered shower could pop up tonight, but the best chance of that is in the Thumb.

Sunday features a sharp rise in the mugginess as the day progresses. While it may not feel all that uncomfortable first thing in the morning, by the end of the afternoon you’ll really notice the humidity.

We don’t have any fronts or large-scale weather systems coming through, but the increasingly hot and humid air mass could allow a few showers or thunderstorms to pop. Even a lake breeze, if one develops, could trigger one.

Many more of us likely won’t see rain, but there’s at least a chance. Keep a close eye on the free Local4Casters app’s live radar if you have outdoor plans.

Humid highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

It will be oppressively muggy Sunday night, with it taking all night long just to get temperatures to fall near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

There’s a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday or Monday night ahead of an approaching cold front, with humid highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius). Steamy lows Monday night will be near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

The front should come through the area Tuesday morning and any showers and storms left in the area will move off to the east, with skies becoming partly cloudy. You’ll probably notice the humidity starting to drop in the afternoon as drier air filters in.

Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Hopefully skies clear out Tuesday night so we can see the annual Perseid Meteor Shower!

Forecast uncertainty for the rest of next week has increased markedly, as the computer models are now not in agreement as to how far south the Tuesday cold front will go before stopping and becoming stationary for the rest of the week.

Pockets of showers and thunderstorms will ripple eastward along that front so, obviously, proximity to our area will greatly dictate our rain chances. So, areas near the state line will have greater rain chances than areas north of I-69. Hopefully this weekend’s computer models will find some common ground but, as of this morning, it’s just too close to call.

As for temperatures, it appears that we’ll be in a pretty stable temp regime since that front to our south won’t be moving much. Highs should generally remain in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

