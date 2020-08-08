Metro Detroit weather: Ready for the sauna?

DETROIT – I think a lot of people will agree that we’ll take the heat as long as we can forego the humidity. And by that standard, today was a nearly perfect summer day.

Comfy cool to start the day for those who don’t like it hot, but hot enough the rest of the day for the pool, boat or beach. As advertised all week long, today was the last of those nice days…the heat and humidity are knocking on the door.

First and foremost, our evening weather will be spectacular…take advantage of this! Overnight, skies will be mostly clear to the south, and mostly cloudy north with a possible shower or thunderstorm there -- the farther north you are, the better the chance. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) is certainly warmer than the past several nights, but not oppressive (wait -- it’s coming). South wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:43 p.m., and Sunday’s sunrise is at 6:35 a.m.

Partly cloudy on Sunday, and a random shower or thunderstorm could pop up just about anywhere in the afternoon. Many more of us won’t see rain than will, but keep an eye on the Local4Casters app’s live radar if you have outdoor plans. If you’re one of the few who doesn’t have the nation’s best weather app, what are you waiting for? It’s FREE! Search your app store under “WDIV” and it’s right there.

Just yesterday, my neighbor was telling me how accurate our app is. Want to know why? Before you get OUR forecast -- hand-inputted by your Local4Casters, not some computer generated auto-forecast that’s never touched by a human. Plus, it has a ton of cool features (seriously -- check out the earthquake page), including a tremendous hurricane page.

The other thing you’ll notice about Sunday is the increasing stickiness as the day progresses. While it won’t feel tropical when you wake up, higher moisture air will be streaming in during the day and, by afternoon, the humidity will make upper 80s to near 90 degree highs (31 to 32 degrees Celsius) feel like low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Warm and very muggy Sunday night, with a possible shower or thunderstorm. Lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid again on Monday, with a shower or thunderstorm possible -- especially in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

We have a better chance of showers and storms Monday night as a cold front approaches. Muggy lows again near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Some lingering showers or thunderstorms could be around Tuesday morning as the cold front comes through, but those will be swept east with the front, and we should become partly cloudy by afternoon. You’ll also notice drier air coming in as well, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

As I’ve been writing about the past several days, the rest of next week’s weather will be dictated by our proximity to that aforementioned cold front, which will pass south of the state, then become stationary. That’s called -- get ready for this -- a stationary front (and you thought weather was hard). Little ripples tracking along that front will trigger batches of showers and thunderstorms. Obviously, where that front stops after crossing our state line is critical.

This afternoon’s computer models advertise a slightly farther south position than they did this morning. IF this pans out, then most of us could have a dry rest of the work week, with rain chances restricted to near the state line -- closest to that front. This is a very close call -- hopefully I’ll develop better confidence after seeing tomorrow’s computer models. I’ll certainly keep you updated.

Highs Tuesday through Friday look very stable…holding in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

It’s too early to get specific about next weekend, but preliminary indications (with low confidence) are that we’ll have some rain chances.