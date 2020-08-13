Metro Detroit Weather: Tons of sun, upper 80s expected

DETROIT – Ah yes, we're right back into the cool and comfy zone early this Thursday morning around Metro Detroit with mostly clear skies and temps in the mid 50s to low 60s as you head out. There's still time to see a few Perseid Meteors during the next few overnights. Things will stay dry and pleasant with only some patchy morning fog in the usual spots like Port Huron and Ann Arbor.

SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

Well don't feel too bad for your Local4Casters this week with all of the hard work we have to do during weather events like this. Actually, it is quite simple, boring, and ho-hum for the next couple of days still. We will see tons of Thursday sun around Metro Detroit today with lower humidity and warming temps. Look for highs in the mid to mainly upper 80s, but the reduced humidity will keep even that warmth on the more comfy side today with light winds E 5-10 mph.

SUNSET: 8:36 PM

We will be waking up to the low and mid 60s tomorrow, seeing fewer 50s and just a little warmer overnight into your Friday. We will see a nice mix of sun and a few clouds tomorrow with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Yes, the humidity does start to creep up slowly Friday and Saturday, and we will feel it even more by Sunday.

Saturday will be a close call with showers and storms to our north and south, which means we'll mainly see debris clouds from those systems. Under mostly cloudy skies, Saturday highs will stay in the lower 80s and we'll let you know if either of those systems gets close enough to mention any shower chances Saturday. Right now, it looks dry to start the weekend with better rain chances Sunday.

We cannot count on a big widespread rain Sunday as a cool front comes into a semi-unstable environment and will likely produce scattered rain and thundershowers to end your weekend. We will keep you posted as details become a little clearer for our weekend. Don't forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it's free!

• Download for iPhone• Download for Android