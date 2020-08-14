Metro Detroit Weather: Moisture, mugginess returns Friday

DETROIT – It's not as comfortable as it has been the last couple of mornings, but still a decent start to your Finally Friday! We are waking up to temps in the low to mid 60s for most, with a few suburbs dipping into the 50s under mostly clear skies and dry conditions all around Metro Detroit. Make it a great day!

SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

It will be a bit more muggy today as we start nice and bright, warming into the mid or upper 80s later today. We will see more and more clouds coming up from the south, and that flow brings in more moisture for increased humidity, and a chance for a few showers later this afternoon. Don't cancel any plans but keep your Local4Casters App and radar nearby. Most of us won't see much wet weather today, but those temps will feel a couple of degrees warmer as that humidity creeps in.

SUNSET: 8:35 PM

The forecast gets a bit tricky for our weekend in Metro Detroit. Not only have shower chances increased Saturday, but all of SE Lower Michigan is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms tomorrow afternoon. We will see highs in the low to mid 80s if we can get enough sunshine, and again, it will feel warmer due to the humidity. Any storms that fire in the afternoon will be capable of gusty, damaging winds and small hail. Keep an eye to the skies Saturday Metro Detroit.

Sunday will also bring a shot at showers and thunderstorms. We will again hit the lower 80s with scattered showers coming and going, and some breaks in the action bringing some spotty Sunday sunshine. Once the cool front moves through Sunday, we're in for more of that comfortable weather next week.

Monday through Thursday next week look gorgeous. We will need some rain, but will enjoy mostly sunshine and 70s most of next week. Don't forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it's free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android