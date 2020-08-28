Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Genesee County until 6 p.m. Friday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Genesee County until 6 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 4:45 p.m.

Severe T-Storm Warning issued by ⁦@NWSDetroit⁩ for this part of Genesee County until 6 PM. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are the primary severe threats. ⁦@Local4Casters⁩ ⁦@Local4News⁩ pic.twitter.com/tS8dhX0JbH — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) August 28, 2020

LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms rolling through Metro Detroit

Heavy rain and potential flooding is expected throughout Metro Detroit for most of the day. Click here to read the latest update from the Local 4Casters.