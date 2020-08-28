79ºF

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Genesee County until 6 p.m. Friday

Radar locates severe storms

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Genesee County, Rain, Thunderstorms, Storms, Weather, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Weather Center, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Weather Alert

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Genesee County until 6 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 4:45 p.m.

LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms rolling through Metro Detroit

Heavy rain and potential flooding is expected throughout Metro Detroit for most of the day. Click here to read the latest update from the Local 4Casters.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: