Metro Detroit weather: Saturn-spotting this cool Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Skies look lovely with cottonball clouds overhead at dinnertime. It becomes cooler and clearer overnight. Abundant sunshine for Sunday with mild to warm conditions. It becomes warmer next week.

Saturday evening will be fair with cooler, more crisp conditions. Temps will be near 70 degrees by sunset. Shortly afterward, Saturn will be visible to the upper right of the waxing moon.

Sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

Sunday will be sunny and not as warm, but still delightful. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The chance of showers and storms returns Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as higher temperatures work their way back into the picture. Highs will be in the low 80s each day.

