Metro Detroit weather: Heading into the 80°F range

Good Wednesday morning, and happy Hump Day! We have mostly clear skies with temps dipping into the upper 40s to mainly mid 50s as you are heading out and about today.

Sunrise is at 7:15 a.m.

We are in for quite a bit of sunshine today with less and less of the western wildfire smoke coming into play. Still, some hazy looking skies from time to time and highs heading into the 80°F range most of the mid to late afternoon. We have a nice, warming breeze SW 5-15 mph gusting 15-23 mph into the afternoon today. Again, it’s a mostly sunny making for a really nice Hump Day. Don’t be fooled as a cold front is on the way later tonight. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory begins at midnight for the shorelines of Lake Huron after midnight tonight. The winds are shifting and gusty from the north later tonight.

Sunset is at 7:40 p.m.

We may get a few random showers along that cold front late tonight, and overnight which is great for the grass. Temps will take a swift dive into the mid 50s overnight. So we will see a battle between clouds and sun during the day tomorrow and noticeably cooler temps. We will only see highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tomorrow.

Friday will be even cooler as we wake with temps in the 40s, flirting with the 30s in some spots. Plenty of Friday sun and highs in the lower 60s. It’s a copy and paste for Saturday and at least we get more sunshine. These cool nights and sunny days should be great for Fall foliage this year.

It’s a little warmer Sunday into Monday as highs head from mid 60s into the low and mid 70s. Monday is the last day of Summer as the official start of Fall, the Autumnal Equinox begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Don’t forget, the Local 4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

