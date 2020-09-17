Metro Detroit weather: Fall-like feel today

We had few drips late last night and early overnight, but it’s mostly dry as we get going on your Thursday morning. Temps are in the 50s to low 60s as you head out and about and it will be cooler all day today.

Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.

The winds have shifted, and those breezes will be the driving force of our weather over the next couple of days. We have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory along the shorelines of Lake Huron in our North Zone Thursday. Some morning clouds for most of Metro Detroit without much in the way of wet weather and it will be dry today as we watch skies turn from partly sunny to partly cloudy with temps in the mid 60s and breezes NNE 7-17 gusting 15-25 mph at times.

Sunset is at 7:38 p.m.

Your Finally Friday forecast keeps things on the cooler side and we should see that first thing in the morning with mainly 40s, but we wll be flirting with the 30s in some of our normally cooler suburbs. Afternoon highs tomorrow, under mostly sunny skies, will be in the lower 60s... and that’s it!

The weekend looks wonderful, but those cooler temps continue and we will keep seeing some of our suburbs flirting with 30s in the early morning hours both days. Average high temps this time of year are in the low to mid 70s and we won’t see anything like that all weekend. Saturday highs will hang in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a little bit warmer in the middle 60s, but we won’t likely see 70s again until Tuesday of next week which ironically is, the start of Fall!

