Metro Detroit weather: Fall begins today but it won’t feel like it

Welcome to the last few hours of Summer! As we await Fall’s arrival, we have mostly clear skies with cool and calm conditions again around Metro Detroit. The mornings have been crisp and today is no exception with mainly mid to upper 40s as you head out and about on a Tuesday.

Sunrise is at 7:21 a.m.

The Autumnal Equinox is at 9:31 a.m. today, and it’s the moment when the sun crosses over the celestial equator just as it does on the Vernal Equinox in March. It means the sun will start getting lower and lower in the skies as we begin our traditionally cooler months, and it’s the official start of Fall! In classic fashion, our temperatures are continuing to warm up. Highs will jump into the mid 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies, and we have a shift in wind to thank. Warmer winds SSW 5-15 mph will be consistent for a couple of days and all of a sudden it’s going to feel a little like Summer again in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Sunset is at 7:30 p.m.

The warming trend takes a nice leap Wednesday as we take aim at 80°F with continued sunshine. Morning lows will be near 50°F midweek through the weekend, and Wednesday will be the warmest of the work week. A dry cold front blows through on Thursday bringing only a brief and slight dip in temps of mid and upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Model data once again keeps Metro Detroit dry through the week and for the first half of the upcoming weekend. We have a shot at 80°F again Saturday, but we will finally get some needed rains moving in late Saturday into early Sunday. There may be another rain maker on its heals, moving in Monday evening into Tuesday. Stay tuned! Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

