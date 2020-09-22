Metro Detroit weather: Warm week ahead of weekend rain

DETROIT – Happy Fall! It’s smooth sailing as we head into the weekend, which won’t be completely dry. However, we can see a noticeable cooldown ahead.

Temps Rising

Normal highs this time of year are in the low 70s. But we’ll be above that mark every day through the weekend. Even our morning starts won’t be as chilly, with mid and upper 50s expect most days this week. Highs will continue to rise to the upper 70s the next few days. Then we’ll hit 80 on Saturday. That’s as warm as we’ll get, though. Temperatures decrease next week.

Weekend Rain

Saturday and Sunday will still be primarily dry. Our first batch of showers and storms will arrive very late Saturday night (likely after midnight). That round dries up shortly after breakfast Sunday morning. Then we’ll spend the rest of the day dry but with a good deal of cloud cover. Another wave will bring showers on Monday.

Fall Feel Next Week

Sunday’s highs will start the downward trend, but we’ll still finish above normal, in the mid 70s to close the weekend. We get noticeably cooler going back to work and school on Monday, with highs remaining in the 60s. Some of us won’t make it out of the 50s on Tuesday. And expect to stay below normal for most of next week.