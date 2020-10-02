Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sees first snow showers of the season

Well the weather outside is weather. Which means it’s probably snowing in the U.P.

The National Weather Service reported the first snow of the season in Marquette early this morning, as temps dipped below freezing. It was mostly just a dusting, and obviously not an issue for anyone in the Upper Peninsula.

More rain and snow showers are expected on Friday night, as temps drop to 26 degrees in some spots.

In Metro Detroit, we aren’t dealing with any snow flakes just yet, but we do have some frost potential. Here’s more on the weekend from Paul Gross:

Tonight we will easily have two of the three ingredients needed for radiational cooling: A cool, dry air mass, and light wind. The third ingredient is cloud cover, and that’s the question mark. I’m watching some clouds over the Dakotas that are associated with an upper level disturbance that will swing our way Friday night. Enough high resolution models bring in some of this cloud cover – which acts as a blanket and holds some heat in - that I think many of us won’t see frost. Our Urban Heat Island has the lowest risk, as temps there will only drop into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Rural areas, however, will drop into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), so some patchy frost, especially in low spots, is not out of the question.

Saturday should be a partly cloudy day on balance, with highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius), with a light southwest wind.

Increasing clouds with a few scattered showers Saturday night. Lows in the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius).

It’s possible that we’ll start our Sunday dry, but rain should develop by late morning, so get that walk or jog in early. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).