Metro Detroit weather: Windy & Cool

We are waking up to more rain pouring in from the southwest and Metro Detroit temps in the 40s, falling into the upper 30s briefly. The showers will be mainly south of 10 Mile, but not exclusively, and it looks wet through the morning commute. Some of our streets will be a little slippery as you head out and about. The radar feature on our Local4Casters app allows you to track our weather on the go, showing you exactly what’s coming your way.

SUNRISE: 7:51 AM

We will begin to dry out through the mid morning, but the cold front that brought wet weather Sunday and early today will keep our highs around 50F with light winds NNE 5-10 mph. Shower chances return late afternoon and this evening making for a wet evening commute for much of the area unless we can delay the start of the rain. Expect wet conditions by 5pm.

SUNSET: 6:44 PM

Tuesday morning showers will exit our area before or around sunrise and temps will again dip into the upper 30s as parts of Metro Detroit could see a light wintry mix very early. Most of Tuesday looks dry and a little bit warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

We will be heading into the 60s, and may flirt with the 70s around Metro Detroit later in the week. A significant weather disturbance will roll through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario late Tuesday into early Wednesday with likely the heaviest rain of the week during this stretch.

After morning showers Wednesday, we should see partly to even mostly sunny skies and highs into the low and middle 60s. A very similar set up greets us Thursday with a few morning drips, and then clearing as highs take aim at 70F both Thursday and Friday. There will be another significant weather maker move through late Friday bringing rain, and then much cooler temps into next weekend as we fall back into the 40s and 50s.

It’s a little early to tell, but looking almost two weeks out at Halloween... models show much cooler air and some wet weather for the big holiday ahead. We shall see, and we will keep you up to speed right here. Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!