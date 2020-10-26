Metro Detroit weather: Crisp finish to October, including Halloween

DETROIT – Those sneak peeks of summer we got to enjoy last week are long gone. I hope you like your October crisp, because that’s the way we’ll finish, and that includes Halloween.

Finishing chill

Normal highs for this last week in October are in the mid- to upper 50s, and every day for the remainder of the month will be below that mark.

We’ll get the chilliest afternoons out of the way early this week, with highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday.

Numbers will inch up a bit for the remainder of the week, but nothing like the near-80 finish we had Friday.

Mornings will be a different story. Clouds will keep low temperatures elevated a bit during the workweek. They’ll still be in the 30s, though.

By Friday night, expect 20s in most locations heading into Saturday morning.

Rain at times

We have rain chances at a few points this week -- some evening showers Monday and Tuesday. But our best shot will be Thursday.

The moisture from Zeta (which will likely make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane) will move in Thursday afternoon and evening, but should be gone before daybreak Friday.

A cold front will bring the final chance of rain this weekend on Sunday.

Halloween improvement

Temperatures aren’t looking quite as cool on Oct. 31 as they did last week. Highs will reach the mid-50s, and it will come with at least some sunshine during the day.

Sunset is at 6:26 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the 40s after dark, but it will be dry with not much of a breeze.

Get set to set clocks

Sunday is also the first day of standard time.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so we’ll be setting our clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night. That means we’ll gain an extra hour this weekend.

