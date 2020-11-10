Metro Detroit weather: November warmth streak ends soon

DETROIT – We made it four in a row for records Tuesday, with our warmest day of this streak. But it comes to a crashing halt tonight as November returns from vacation.

Showers & Storms

The cold front that’s bringing our big changes will get us wet first. Expect scattered showers to develop in the late evening with more overnight. A few rumbles are more than possible, too. But any severe storms should remain on the west side of the state. Even outside of any storms, wind gusts will peak near 50 mph for a brief period as the front passes around midnight. Rain will linger overnight, but it will be widely scattered. Plan for a dry start with increasing sunshine. Just brace yourself for the feel!

Reality Returns

Normal highs are still hanging in the low 50s. And we’ll barely recover to that mark for the rest of the work and school week. Morning lows return to the 30s and even 20s by Friday night. At least we’ll get a good deal of sunshine back for that stretch as we try to adjust to what a typical November feels like. No big warmups lie ahead, but no significant cooldowns are visible in the data, either. Our coldest day looks to be next Tuesday when highs only reach the mid 40s. But at that point, it will be only a few degrees below our normal high for that point in mid-November.

Weekend Rain

The weekend, overall, isn’t looking great. We’ve got good chances of rain for the second half of Saturday and much of the day on Sunday. Even though the chances cover a lot of the weekend, we will be more dry than wet. Hunters may get a dry morning in Sunday before rain chances increase. But wet weather may impact the Michigan/Wisconsin game Saturday night.

Track the radar