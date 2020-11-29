Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Sunday with rain then snow ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Sunshine is back again for the rest of today. It looks good and feels good with milder-than-average weather. Slippery weather remains in our forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but the storm may track farther to the east, lessening our snow accumulation. It remains chillier later this week.

Sunday afternoon will be fantastic. Abundant sunshine just after lunchtime with more serious clouds for the rest of the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine still makes it down to Earth, though, and it’ll be mild. Temps will will be around 50°F or higher.

Sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 40s. We will still have dry conditions if you’re ending the day at your local store or picking up curbside dinner.

Sunday night becomes cloudy and chilly. Temperatures go down to the low and middle 30s.

Our next significant pile-up of snow starts with snow and rain early Monday morning. The next system comes in from the south throwing a lot of moisture from the Gulf region and the Atlantic ocean. Mix that with air coming off of Lake Huron, which has water temperatures in the 40s, that means you’ll have a mix of rain, a little snow and wet roadways.

By midday Monday the storm intensifies. Its center will still be to our east, allowing colder air to filter in. The mix will continue through the lunch hour. Shortly after work will come snow and slush. The snow may melt at first but not for long.

Monday afternoon will be snowy and chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s. Highways and streets will be a mess, and drivers must allow road crews a wide berth as they treat road surfaces and shovel snow away.

The bulk of the heavier snow falls Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is where we’ll see significant accumulation. Snowfall rates will be between one and 2 inches per house at times before dawn on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be snowy and cold with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon temperatures in the low and middle 30s. By the time the storm leaves Tuesday afternoon, three to six inches of snow will be common across Detroit and all of southeast Michigan.

Monday and Tuesday will be a test to see whether or not snow days are going to be implemented by school districts this year.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be dry and cold. Highs will be in the 30s each afternoon. Lows will be in the 20s each night and early morning. It will be dry, so it will allow plenty of time to clean up after the wintry weather.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the link below.