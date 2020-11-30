Michigan winter weather advisory: Several inches of snow expected Monday-Tuesday

DETROIT – Light rain moved into the area overnight, and we will see a gradual transition through the day, with wet snowflakes starting to mix in, followed by a changeover to all snow by mid-to-late afternoon.

The transition will occur from west to east as colder air works in from that direction.

Snow this afternoon

As temperatures drop from the upper 30s and low 40s (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) into the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) by late afternoon, snow will then start to accumulate on paved surfaces. Prior to that, the only accumulation should be on elevated surfaces, such as decks, patio furniture, mail boxes, and grass.

Light snow (possibly moderate at times on the far east side and parts of the Thumb) will continue into Tuesday morning, before gradually tapering off.

Snowfall totals expected

As far as total snowfall is concerned, there will be a steady gradient of diminishing snow totals from east to west.

Here’s how I see those totals breaking down:

The far east side should receive 2 to 4 inches of total snow.

The central part of the area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range.

West of US-23, will probably end up with only an inch (in fact, by the time you get to Lansing and Jackson, there might not be any accumulation at all).

The Thumb will see the highest potential snow totals, due to both your proximity to the storm system and enhancement from Lake Huron -- some areas could receive 4 to 6 inches.

Winter Weather Advisory

As such, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 p.m. Monday afternoon until noon Tuesday for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

We will be watching the developing storm closely, as any jog farther to the west of its projected position would also shift the axis of heavier snow farther west. But this is how things look right now.

I want to emphasize that this will be a long duration mostly light snow event, so our cities and county road commissions should be able to manage the roads just fine, especially with less traffic due to so many people working at home.

It’ll be windy both Monday and Tuesday, with developing north-northwest winds Monday at 15 to 20 mph, and north winds at 10 to 20 mph Tuesday with higher gusts, so the National Weather Service has also issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for our Lake Huron shoreline areas from 7 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

At this point, the rest of the week (Wednesday through Sunday looks dry, with just a snow shower chance Saturday night or Sunday. Highs will generally be near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), with lows generally in the mid to upper 20s (-4 to -2 degrees Celsius).