Look at this amazing satellite imagery of snow storm sweeping over Michigan

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) GOES-16 satellite recorded this amazing view of the snow storm that swept through the Great Lakes region this week.

#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: Today's visible loop from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ shows two interesting features. Snow left behind from this week's winter storm can be seen in places from the Great Lakes southward to the Appalachians. Rippling #WaveClouds are also visible in the Mid-Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/L36ACi9EiQ — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 2, 2020

Very cool (no pun intended). This makes it clear Michigan got kind of passed up by this storm -- bummer, if you like the snow.

Maybe next time! ⛄

Here’s something cool -- “supercool,” in fact -- captured by GOES on Nov. 20:

On Nov. 20, 2020, the #GOESEast 🛰️ captured today's #ImageOfTheDay showing a “supercool” phenomenon occurring within the clouds over Michigan. Here, we can see what are called fallstreak holes (AKA: hole punch clouds).



Learn how they form: https://t.co/bTuht4C0uA pic.twitter.com/Hsq8vfzlpR — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 23, 2020

Anyway, here’s a look at some of the snow totals we saw in Metro Detroit between Monday and Tuesday:

Wyandotte: 4.3 inches

Romulus: 3.9 inches

Southgate: 3.5 inches

Yale: 3.3 inches

White Lake: 3.1 inches

Richmond: 3.1 inches

Eastpointe: 3.0 inches

Garden City: 3.0 inches

Livonia: 3.0 inches

Ann Arbor: 2.8 inches

Peck: 2.8 inches

Novi: 2.6 inches

Utica: 2.5 inches

Monroe: 2.4 inches

Bloomfield Township: 2.1 inches

Lexington: 2.0 inches

Algonac: 2.0 inches

Carleton: 2.0 inches

Elba: 1.8 inches

Farmington: 1.2 inches

Lapeer: 1.1 inches

Berkley: 1.1 inches

Weather resources