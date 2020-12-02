45ºF

Look at this amazing satellite imagery of snow storm sweeping over Michigan

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

NOAA satellite imagery of Dec. 1-2, 2020 snowstorm in Great Lakes region.
NOAA satellite imagery of Dec. 1-2, 2020 snowstorm in Great Lakes region. (NOAA)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) GOES-16 satellite recorded this amazing view of the snow storm that swept through the Great Lakes region this week.

Very cool (no pun intended). This makes it clear Michigan got kind of passed up by this storm -- bummer, if you like the snow.

Maybe next time! ⛄

Here’s something cool -- “supercool,” in fact -- captured by GOES on Nov. 20:

Anyway, here’s a look at some of the snow totals we saw in Metro Detroit between Monday and Tuesday:

  • Wyandotte: 4.3 inches
  • Romulus: 3.9 inches
  • Southgate: 3.5 inches
  • Yale: 3.3 inches
  • White Lake: 3.1 inches
  • Richmond: 3.1 inches
  • Eastpointe: 3.0 inches
  • Garden City: 3.0 inches
  • Livonia: 3.0 inches
  • Ann Arbor: 2.8 inches
  • Peck: 2.8 inches
  • Novi: 2.6 inches
  • Utica: 2.5 inches
  • Monroe: 2.4 inches
  • Bloomfield Township: 2.1 inches
  • Lexington: 2.0 inches
  • Algonac: 2.0 inches
  • Carleton: 2.0 inches
  • Elba: 1.8 inches
  • Farmington: 1.2 inches
  • Lapeer: 1.1 inches
  • Berkley: 1.1 inches

