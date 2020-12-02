Look at this amazing satellite imagery of snow storm sweeping over Michigan

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) GOES-16 satellite recorded this amazing view of the snow storm that swept through the Great Lakes region this week.
#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: Today's visible loop from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ shows two interesting features. Snow left behind from this week's winter storm can be seen in places from the Great Lakes southward to the Appalachians. Rippling #WaveClouds are also visible in the Mid-Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/L36ACi9EiQ— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 2, 2020
Very cool (no pun intended). This makes it clear Michigan got kind of passed up by this storm -- bummer, if you like the snow.
Maybe next time! ⛄
Here’s something cool -- “supercool,” in fact -- captured by GOES on Nov. 20:
On Nov. 20, 2020, the #GOESEast 🛰️ captured today's #ImageOfTheDay showing a “supercool” phenomenon occurring within the clouds over Michigan. Here, we can see what are called fallstreak holes (AKA: hole punch clouds).— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 23, 2020
Learn how they form: https://t.co/bTuht4C0uA pic.twitter.com/Hsq8vfzlpR
Anyway, here’s a look at some of the snow totals we saw in Metro Detroit between Monday and Tuesday:
- Wyandotte: 4.3 inches
- Romulus: 3.9 inches
- Southgate: 3.5 inches
- Yale: 3.3 inches
- White Lake: 3.1 inches
- Richmond: 3.1 inches
- Eastpointe: 3.0 inches
- Garden City: 3.0 inches
- Livonia: 3.0 inches
- Ann Arbor: 2.8 inches
- Peck: 2.8 inches
- Novi: 2.6 inches
- Utica: 2.5 inches
- Monroe: 2.4 inches
- Bloomfield Township: 2.1 inches
- Lexington: 2.0 inches
- Algonac: 2.0 inches
- Carleton: 2.0 inches
- Elba: 1.8 inches
- Farmington: 1.2 inches
- Lapeer: 1.1 inches
- Berkley: 1.1 inches