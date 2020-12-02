Metro Detroit weather: Cool sunshine

Yesterday’s storm played out pretty much as expected. Here are the snow totals we’ve received:

Wyandotte: 4.3″

Romulus: 3.9″

Southgate: 3.5″

Yale: 3.3″

White Lake: 3.1″

Richmond: 3.1″

Eastpointe: 3.0″

Garden City: 3.0″

Livonia: 3.0″

Ann Arbor: 2.8″

Peck: 2.8″

Novi: 2.6″

Utica: 2.5″

Monroe: 2.4″

Bloomfield Township: 2.1″

Lexington: 2.0″

Algonac: 2.0″

Carleton: 2.0″

Elba: 1.8″

Farmington: 1.2″

Lapeer: 1.1″

Berkley: 1.1″

Today will feature lots of sunshine, but it’ll still be breezy with a northwest to west wind at 10 to 15 mph. Highs rebounding into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), although the breeze will obviously make it feel cooler.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:44 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday evening, then becoming partly cloudy late at night. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

An upper level disturbance crossing the northern half of the lower peninsula on Thursday will spread some clouds southward, but perhaps not all the way south. So I expect partly cloudy skies for the southern half of our area, and mostly cloudy skies for the northern half, where there’s a small snow shower chance. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a small snow shower chance on Friday. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Another big storm system is going to develop, but this one will pass farther to our south and move farther eastward before heading north than the one that got us Monday and Tuesday this week (it’ll cause problems for New England). Consequently, I think we’ll have a dry weekend, although it won’t necessarily be as pretty as we’d like since we’ll have plenty of clouds around. Highs both days in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

A quick peek at the long range computer models shows no big storms affecting us next week!