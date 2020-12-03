Metro Detroit Weather: Sun for some, wintry mix moving in

DETROIT – Monday’s storm has now wound up into a big upper level low over Quebec, which means that some upper level disturbances are swinging down across the Great Lakes on the backside of the huge circulation. The first of these will brush the area today…bringing some clouds down into mostly the northern half of the area. So, those of you to the south keep the sunshine going for a while today, while those of you to the north will see clouds sooner. But it’ll be a dry day since this first disturbance is a weaker one and will swing by our north. Highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with a southwest wind at 10 to 18 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:45 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

The next upper level disturbance drops down Thursday night into Friday morning. This wave is a stronger one, and will more directly impact the area. We all should be mostly cloudy, and some light snow is possible after midnight mainly north of I-69. Don’t worry though…we’ll get little to no accumulation (best chance for a dusting is northern Sanilac County). Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy on our Finally Friday, with a few flakes or even a few rain drops possible. Again, this shouldn’t be anything to worry about. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Becoming partly cloudy overnight Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The weekend continues to look dry as we miss out on a big nor’easter-type storm that will move from the Carolinas to New England on Saturday (although most people aren’t traveling, if you know anybody driving or flying into the area from New Jersey through Boston on Saturday, the weather could slow or delay their travel). We’ll start our Saturday with at least partial sunshine, then start to see more clouds by afternoon. Sunday looks mostly cloudy. Highs both days in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).