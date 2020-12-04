Metro Detroit weather: Skies clear gradually, but expect a cold Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

The calmest weather of the month is here for the weekend and, at least, the next five to seven days. That does not mean it will not be cold. We will still need our coat, hats, scarves and gloves as well as our masks.

Thankfully, Mother Nature helps Detroiters get the car washed, catch up on outdoor chores and do more holiday decorating for a good stretch of time.

Friday evening

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temps will be near 40 degrees, which is the Motor City’s average high for this time of year. Remember your masks and your jackets and hats if you plan to get out for some holiday shopping.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m. ET.

Friday night gradually become clearer, but it will not become completely clear. Skies will be partly cloudy by dawn. Overnight lows will be in the lower to upper 20s. Wind chills will be near 20 degrees.

A bubble of colder air travels over the region all weekend.

Sunday

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s; about 5 degrees below average.

Sunday will be be another carwash day with coats and hats still needed. Afternoon temps will be back in the middle and upper 30s after morning temps in the low and mid 20s.

Next week

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny and not as cold. Daytime temps reach 40 degrees or a bit more.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs climb back to the middle 40s each day.

