Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Saturday evening, but less slippery overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

It remains a bit slippery with scattered snowflakes and raindrops falling. It become drier tonight, with temps barely budging. Sunday will be chilly with gray skies. Snowflakes are still in the forecast for Christmas Day.

Saturday evening will have chilly rain and snow showers in Detroit and other areas south of Eight Mile Road. It will be chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Saturday night will be cloudy with precipitation moving away. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Sunday will have gray skies and chilly conditions for holiday shopping and decorating. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Winter 2020 begins with the winter solstice at 5:02 a.m. ET Monday. That afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly with light snow and rain returning. A coating to a half-inch of snow is possible, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be the “mildest” day of Christmas week under mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will reach 45 degrees. A cold front brings rain and snow showers Wednesday night.

Christmas Eve, Thursday, will have a chance of rain and snow showers. This will end with scattered snow showers as Santa Claus arrives Friday, Christmas Day. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 30s.

Friday will have teens in the morning and low to middle 20s in the afternoon.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the link below.