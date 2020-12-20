Metro Detroit weather: Temps near or below freezing Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Temperatures continue to fall as the sun sets on Sunday evening. It remains dry at dinnertime and overnight. A quick shot of rain and snow remains in the forecast for the first official day of winter on Monday. More rain of snow are possible Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will fall to the low 30s after sunset.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Winter officially begins with the winter solstice at 5:02 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 21.

See: Rare ‘Christmas Star’ to be visible for first time in 800 years on Dec. 21

A fast-moving clipper-like system will zip across the area with rain and snow showers on Monday. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle and upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be brighter with higher temperatures. Afternoon highs will be near 40°F on Tuesday and near 45°F on Wednesday.

Christmas Eve Thursday becomes cloudy again with rain and snow showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Enough cold air wraps around an area of low pressure to give us snow flurries and light snow showers as Santa arrives early Christmas morning, and when families wake up on Christmas Day. It will be colder with highs near 30°F.

Happy Kwanzaa on Friday! The first day of the holiday will be partly sunny and cold with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the link below.