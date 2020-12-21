Metro Detroit Weather: Cool and Quiet start, but Wintery mix ahead

Detroit – Good Monday morning!

We are starting out on the cool and quiet side around Metro Detroit with temps in the lower 30s as you head out the door. Our skies are mostly cloudy, and that only lasts for part of the day as we anticipate a wintry mix on the way. Some areas north and west have been under a deck of clouds and for a while and that is moving this way.

SUNRISE: 7:59 AM

Skies will become mostly to overcast through the morning with a quick moving system increasing our cloud cover rapidly. That means we won’t warm much today and temps will make all the difference with an Alberta Clipper system racing through after lunch. We could see some light and scattered snow or drizzle late this morning west of US 23, and north of I-96 but the bulk of the moisture will hit between 1-6pm. High temps will hover in the mid 30s so precip type is a challenge. If it’s all snow, we could see a quick inch of snow on grassy surfaces. Areas seeing a little rain mixing in won’t likely get more than a half inch of snow, and the grand exception could be an area or two seeing all of 1-2″ of new snow through the afternoon and early evening. Keep the Local4Casters App handy with radar at the ready.

SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Our computer model data suggests lingering moisture through the late evening and into early Tuesday morning. That will make for a couple of slick commutes late Monday and early Tuesday. We will get some breaks in the clouds through the day Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to near 40F. Winds will be light WSW 5-11 mph and it will be the last mostly dry day leading up to Christmas.

Another weather maker is moving in Wednesday and with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s, this will likely start as a wintry mix late afternoon or evening Wednesday, and then change to snow heading into Christmas Eve. This scenario could bring some measurable snow on Christmas Eve. There is some hesitation declaring a ‘White Christmas’ due to the timing of the colder air with that system.

Either way, we should see snow, and lake effect snow creating a very festive look and feel on Thursday and Christmas, Friday. Temps will fall through the 30s into the 20s Christmas Eve, and will be in the teens to 20s on Christmas Day.

The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!