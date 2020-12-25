Metro Detroit weather: A White Christmas for Michiganders

DETROIT – What a nice surprise many of us had when we woke up this morning and looked out the window! While I expected a White Christmas morning for our east side from Detroit northward up into the Thumb, what I did not expect was that area of snow to bulge back so far to the west, including more of us that Christmas Weather Miracle! For many of us, the snow began just as we were going to bed, so it was green when you went to sleep and white when you woke up. Can’t time it any better than that!

As far as snow amounts is concerned, the aforementioned east side area received 2 to 3 inches, with areas farther west generally around an inch or a tad more. But that’s all we needed!

We’ll still have some snow showers to deal with tonight, although they should gradually diminish after midnight. Lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius). West wind becoming southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday… if there’s any chance to get a glimpse of sun it would be later in the day, especially the farther south you are. Some of us may just stay cloudy the entire day. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Southwest wind becoming west at 10 to 15 mph.

Becoming partly cloudy for part of our Saturday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy but milder on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

We may see a brief rain shower Sunday night as a cold front crosses the area. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Outlook for Next Week

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, and it’ll be a windy day, too. Temperatures slowly falling through the 30s…probably into the low 30s by late afternoon (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs near 30 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with rain developing either very late in the day or Wednesday evening. Highs rebounding back into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are likely at least the first half of Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) in the morning, with temperatures then falling after a cold front moves through. Becoming windy.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers possible on Friday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).