Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan with snow, icy roads on the way

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan counties for snow and ice accumulation overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the advisories for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. on Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible, with “a light glaze of icing,” causing dangerous travel conditions.

The advisory closer to Metro Detroit, which includes St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe and Wayne counties, is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday, with up to 2 inches of snow possible with icy travel conditions.

Freezing rain is expected as temperatures warm up Wednesday.

What is a winter weather advisory?

A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.

