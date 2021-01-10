Metro Detroit weather: Clouds increase again Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Clouds will increase again this afternoon.

Highs should reach the middle 30s (2 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

Today’s sunset is at 5:21 p.m.

Cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Cloudy Monday morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. That’s right…more sunshine! Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

If skies clear out enough by early Monday evening, take a peek very low in the western sky just as it gets dark (roughly between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m.). You see what’s called a “trio” – three planets close together (no, it’s not called a “conjunction”…that applies to two planets). Those planets are Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury, and Jupiter is the brightest one. But remember that they will be low in the sky…if houses or trees block your view of the western horizon, then it’ll be very tough to see. Also, since they are in the west, remember that they will be setting, just like the sun. So the longer you wait to try and see them, the lower they’ll be. It’s a fine balancing act between getting dark enough to see them while they are high enough off the horizon to see. But if you have a good view of the west, it’ll be pretty cool!

Clouds increase overnight Monday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday…hopefully we’ll see a few peeks of sun (best chance is south of I-94), but there will likely be more clouds. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy on Wednesday, with highs warming into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy and breezy on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

A light rain or snow shower is possible Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Windy with snow showers on Friday. Near-steady temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius), but the wind making it feel like it’s in the teens (-9 degrees Celsius). It’s not clear yet if lake effect snow bands will be robust enough to give some of us any accumulation.

Next Weekend

It appears that it’ll remain breezy with at least scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius), with wind chills remaining in the teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

