Metro Detroit weather: Still slippery with flurries, snow showers Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome MLK weekend and Sunday evening, Motown!

It remains slippery Sunday evening, with flurries and light snow showers continuing to fall. As temps get closer to or below freezing, it becomes more slippery, but travel will not be impossible. It remains a bit snowy overnight on Sunday and during MLK Day on Monday, but accumulations will be light.

Snow showers continue Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

So far, a trace to a half inch of snow has fallen Sunday. Another trace to half-inch is possible overnight. It will be snowy and slick Sunday night. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday! As we celebrate and reflect, it will be chilly and mostly cloudy with on-and-off flurries and snow showers. Up to a half-inch or inch of snow is possible. Afternoon temperatures will be near 35 degrees Monday.

Tuesday will have on-and-off snow showers with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be near freezing at 32 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s Thursday, and near 30 degrees on Friday.

