Next round of snow in SE Michigan: How much to expect and when

DETROIT – Another round of snow is on the way to Southeast Michigan -- here’s what you need to know to plan ahead.

Most of the area saw some accumulating snow on Sunday, but the next wave will bring more shoveling for folks in Southeast Michigan.

When is the snow coming?

Paul Gross: Snow develops, but likely not until midnight or after -- roads should still be fine this evening if you have to go out.

How much snow will we get?

Paul Gross: As far as accumulations are concerned, it appears that the more robust snow may now fall right across the central, heart of our area -- 2 to 4 inches are likely, with less southward as you approach the state line.

The next batch of snow coming in will be a heavier weight of snow, so it’ll be tougher to shovel but, on the bright side, it’ll be better for making snowmen!

I have put my snow forecast in a specific 4ZONE Forecast of local amounts on the FREE Local4Casters App and on ClickOnDetroit -- check that out to see what I expect where you live!

Video forecast from Brandon Roux:

More weather resources: