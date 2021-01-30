14ºF

Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit until 10 p.m. Sunday

Snow coming Saturday night, falls through Sunday

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Michigan's Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31.
DETROITA winter weather advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

In the region under advisory, snow will arrive Saturday night and will last most of Sunday, with the heaviest snow falling Sunday morning. Three to six inches of snow will fall by the end of Sunday evening.

