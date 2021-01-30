Metro Detroit weather: Snowfall to start Saturday night

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Welcome to the final weekend of January 2021, Motown.

The end of the year’s first month is here already, and it is off to a frigid start. It will be bright in the morning on Saturday and cold and cloudier in the afternoon. Snow is on the way for the Detroit area, with snowfall beginning in some areas Saturday night and in many areas on Sunday. Get your shovels and snow throwers ready, again.

Saturday morning will be mostly clear and very cold. Temperatures start in the single digits to near 10 degrees. It’s a good time to run errands or go sledding with the kids; just dress in layers and cover all extremities. Frostbite can occur quickly (within 15 or 30 minutes) without wearing a hat, scarf and gloves. Remember to protect against hypothermia, too.

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

Saturday afternoon quickly becomes partly sunny then mostly cloudy. It will be cold with highs near 30 degrees. Continue wearing your winter gear outdoors.

Sunset is at 5:46 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and cold with steady temps in the upper 20s. Our next snow storms will be brewing to our southwest. The first flakes begin falling south of I-94, in Lenawee and Monroe Counties, by 10 p.m. and afterward.

Saturday night will be snowy across Detroit and the rest of southeast Michigan shortly after midnight and through Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s.

Snow on the way

Snow will be migrating from south to north overnight. After our South Zone, Detroit and Ann Arbor roads become more slippery, then areas north of Eight Mile Road become snowier in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. The cities of Flint, Lapeer and Port Huron will have snow falling by breakfast Sunday.

Sunday will be snowy and cold. Light to moderate snow will fall consistently all morning and most of the afternoon. Snow becomes a bit more scattered late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Snow totals

Accumulations will be greater where snow began first. Neighborhoods south of I-94 will receive four to six inches of snow. From I-94 (to the south) and M-59 (to the north), Detroit, Westland, Ann Arbor to Howell, Pontiac, Shelby Township and Mt. Clemens will get two to four inches. One to three inches of snow will fall north of M-59.

Sunday night becomes less snowy, but it remains cold -- so roads remain treacherous. Then, the wind from the north will kick in because of the counter-clockwise circulation around the area of low pressure. The wind off Lake Huron, which is mostly liquid, will deliver lake effect snow showers and snow squalls on Monday.

Highs will be near 30 degrees Sunday afternoon as lake effect snow adds an additional one to three inches of snow across most of the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and will give Detroiters time to clean up and recover. Remember not to overexert yourself. Pace yourself and take frequent breaks while removing snow and ice. Highs will be in the low 30s, mid-week, with mostly to partly sunny skies.

