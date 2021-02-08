Metro Detroit weather: More flakes, more cold

Hope you had a great weekend! The deep freeze that arrived on the heels of Friday’s Arctic cold front is going to be with us for a while, so you’d better get used to these frigid temperatures.

We are starting the day dry, with nothing more than the chance for some flurries or very light, non-impactful snowflakes during the daylight hours. Temperatures should rise into the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) and, even though the wind will be light today – from the southwest or south at 4 to 8 mph – this light breeze generates a wind chill, which will be in the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 7:38 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:57 p.m.

Snow arrives early Monday evening and, given the cold air mass we’re in, this will be another powdery snow…great for skiers, but not great for building a snowman. Even though the moisture content arriving tonight is meager, the lower water content of the snow means it will fluff up more easily, so an inch or two is possible, particularly south of Highland Road / M-59 / Hall Road. North of there, amounts will drop off quickly. Near steady temperatures in the mid-teens (-10 degrees Celsius), which is still quite cold, but not as cold as how we’re starting our Monday morning.

Ad

Snow ends first thing Tuesday morning, and skies eventually become partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows averaging around 5 degrees (-15 degrees Celsius), but our typically colder rural areas could easily drop to zero (-18 degrees Celsius) or below.

Wednesday features more clouds the farther south you are, and at least partial sunshine (if not more) the farther north you are. Highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

The next batch of light, fluffy snow arrives Thursday night and, once again, this should be like the last few…perhaps an inch or two. Lows again near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers possible Friday night. Lows in the upper single digits (-13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday could start with some light snow showers, then we hopefully get a few afternoon breaks of sun. Highs in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny on Valentine’s Day…should be a pretty, albeit cold, day…perfect for snuggling with your Honey Bunny. We’ll start the day not too far from zero (-17 degrees Celsius), and skyrocket to highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Temperatures Sunday night potentially could drop below zero for many of us.