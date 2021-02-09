Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Cold Sticking Around
- It stays cold for a while around here. Single digit lows, chills below zero.
- In fact it looks to get even colder this weekend with overnight lows at or below zero.
More Snow Chances this Week
- A series of disturbances bring a couple more chances for snow this week.
- A system passes just to our south Wednesday, but it’ll be close.
- Thursday night into Friday is our next good chance for some light accumulation.
- Another chance arrives later Saturday into early Sunday, giving us again some light accumulation.
Other headlines
Sunset after 6 p.m.
- The sun will set after 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.