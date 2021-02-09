21ºF

Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Cold Sticking Around

  • It stays cold for a while around here. Single digit lows, chills below zero.
  • In fact it looks to get even colder this weekend with overnight lows at or below zero.

More Snow Chances this Week

  • A series of disturbances bring a couple more chances for snow this week.
  • A system passes just to our south Wednesday, but it’ll be close.
  • Thursday night into Friday is our next good chance for some light accumulation.
  • Another chance arrives later Saturday into early Sunday, giving us again some light accumulation.

Other headlines

Sunset after 6 p.m.

  • The sun will set after 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.

