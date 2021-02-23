Metro Detroit weather: More flakes, but a milder start to the day

As expected, another batch of light snow produced less than an inch of accumulation overnight, particularly for the northern half of the area. I actually drove into some light rain coming south on the Lodge at 3:00 a.m. amidst a rapid reduction of snow and slush on the freeway, which is further testament that areas to the south got very little snow. All precipitation should end by dawn.

It’s a milder start, with temperatures early this Tuesday morning in the low to mid 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius). It therefore follows that salt will work exceptionally well, and road conditions in areas that got the coating of snow will improve rapidly.

We’ll have a lot of clouds around this morning, then hopefully start to see at least partial breakup of the clouds during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be noticeably breezy with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:17 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:16 p.m.

Increasing clouds Tuesday night as the next weather system crosses the northern Great Lakes. I don’t think it’s impact will make it far enough south to give us any precipitation…we should remain dry. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius), which is near freezing so watch out for icy patches first thing Wednesday morning.

A modest cold front crosses the area on Wednesday. We’ll have a lot of clouds, and possibly a sprinkle or perhaps even a brief rain shower. A flurry is possible late afternoon or evening. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) ahead of that front.

Becoming partly cloudy and much cooler Wednesday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny…a great day to end the work and school week! Highs again in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It appears that the next storm system will approach on Saturday, with rain showers hopefully ending midday, and partial sunshine developing during the afternoon. There’s a lot of uncertainty here, so stay tuned. Highs rebound back into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to start on Sunday, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).