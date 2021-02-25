Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain, warm temperatures for this weekend

DETROIT – Temperatures have taken a step down for the short term, but we’ll make up for it by the weekend.

Evening snowflakes

Even though most of us will enjoy a fantastic finish Thursday evening, Storm Tracker 4 will be keeping an eye on some snow showers running quickly through the North Zone.

Those might cover the ground in parts of Sanilac County and northern St. Clair County, but anything that shows up should be gone by 10 p.m.

Temporary cool-down

Even though we didn’t reach the 50s on Thursday afternoon, sunshine still got us above normal. Those mainly clear skies will deliver a cold night.

Lows in the Metro Zone should bottom out in the low 20s, but there will be a lot of teens in the surrounding areas. Check the 4ZONE page for a breakdown of those numbers.

Afternoon highs will be an improvement over Thursday, putting most of us in the 40s. But the warmth doesn’t stop there.

Weekend changes

We’re still expecting rain to start the weekend. That will be only a small part of what promises to be primarily a beautiful end to February -- remember, March starts on Monday!

The drops will be gone before noon, leaving the second half of the day dry. So we’ll get to enjoy the mid-40s without umbrellas.

There will be a system approaching us Sunday, but most of the rain from that should hold off until closer to sunset. Highs Sunday will be even warmer, finishing in the upper 40s. The day will be mostly cloudy, with limited sun breaks, most likely around midday.

No lion in sight

March is fabled to come in like a lion, but the first few days of the month look pretty tranquil. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs around 40 on Monday and Tuesday. But we should be dry with a decent amount of sunshine until rain returns Thursday.

Track the radar: