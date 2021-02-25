Metro Detroit weather: Watch out for ice this morning

A delayed arrival of Wednesday’s cold front allowed the sunshine to stick around a few hours longer than expected, which then pushed temperatures into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) for most of us. The consequence of that warmth is that it caused copious melting of our snowpack and now, with temperatures below freezing area-wide, there are patches of ice (both visible and that invisible “black ice”) all around town. Use some caution if you’ll be out early this morning.

Mostly sunny skies this morning will become partly cloudy by mid-to-late afternoon, with highs returning back to near average, generally in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind early today will become southwest, at 5 to 10 mph…with some gustiness this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:14 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:19 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night. Some high-resolution computer models suggest that areas of fog may develop late at night, but this is not certain…it may just end up being partly cloudy skies. Lows near 20 degrees (-7 to -6 degrees Celsius), with light wind becoming calm air.

Either fog or partly cloudy skies to start our Friday will transition to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Friday evening with rain developing after midnight. Temperatures initially falling to near freezing Friday evening, but then rising into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) overnight. Therefore, I expect mainly rain when the moisture arrives.

Weekend Update

Rain showers end first thing Saturday morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs race back up into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius)!

Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday. Some computer models keep us dry, while others try to generate a couple of light showers. I think many more of us will stay dry, but keep an eye on the Local4Casters App’s live radar if you are planning outdoor activities. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and it may become breezy.