Metro Detroit weather: Bright sun with seasonable chill Saturday morning

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday morning and the first full weekend of March and meteorological spring, Motown.

People will need to bundle up for a frigid start. The rest of the day will be bright and seasonably chilly.

More sun will be shining, tomorrow, with a late-winter’s chill. It becomes milder and warmer much of next week.

Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn were visible in the east-southeast sky between 5 to 5:30 a.m. Saturday. It was an amazing sight that inspired the astronomer, scientist or engineer in your heart and in your home.

Saturday morning will be mostly sunny and very cold. Temperatures start in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens with stiff northwesterly breeze at 6 to 12 mph.

By the way, the countdown to spring is on. The new, milder season will begin in two weeks at 5:37 a.m., Saturday, with the vernal equinox.

Sunrise is at 7 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. In women’s college basketball, MSU hosts Wisconsin at 2 p.m., and Michigan hosts Northwestern at 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low 40s in the Motor City area and Southern Lower Michigan.

Sunset is at 6:29 p.m.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Overnight lows return to the teens and low 20s.

Sunday will have plenty of sun too. Still seasonably chilly with highs in the low 40s. In men’s college basketball, Michigan takes on MSU in East Lansing at 4:30 p.m.

Monday will be bright and milder. Highs in the middle and upper 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and daytime temps reaching the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday have a chance of showers; not snow, but rain. It remains pretty warm. Highs will be near 60 degrees each day with early-morning lows in the 40s or near 50 degrees.

