Metro Detroit weather: Amazing stretch of sunny days continues

Anybody interested in more sunshine? The amazing stretch of sunny days continues, with just some pretty cirrus clouds passing across the sky, so keep an eye out today for sun dogs…those multi-colored bright patches that occur left or right of the sun (caused by the sun’s rays being refracted or “bent” when they pass through the ice crystals in those cirrus clouds…same concept as what causes rainbows).

Temperatures, however, will vary considerably across the area due to the southeast wind (up to 10 mph), which will bring cooler air inland off of the big lakes. Highs will range from the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) in Lenawee County to the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) near Lake Huron. My 4Zone Forecast here on ClickOnDetroit.com and in our app shows this in great detail.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:33 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind shifts to the south, at 5 to 10 mph.

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, and I think we’ll keep the daylight hours dry. Highs rebound back into the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

Rain showers develop Wednesday night, with very mild lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are likely on Thursday, with highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). There’s even the small chance for a rumble of thunder.

Showers end Thursday evening, with some clearing later at night. Lows cooling back off into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Update

The upcoming weekend should feature lots of sunshine, and temperatures won’t be too far from where they were last weekend so, if you enjoyed this past weekend’s weather, I think you’ll be reasonably satisfied with what’s coming our way. Highs should reach the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) Saturday, and the low to mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. We’ll wake up to upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) Sunday morning.

Daylight Saving Time

Don’t forget that we return to Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Set your clocks AHEAD one hour (“spring forward”) before you go to bed Saturday night so you’re not an hour late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep, but we also gain an extra hour of evening daylight to enjoy!