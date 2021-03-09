Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures return to 60s, but come with rain

DETROIT – After today’s brief cool-down, the 60s return Wednesday, along with rain. But that mild air won’t last until the weekend.

Warming up

We were nearly 10 degrees cooler than Monday on this Tuesday afternoon, and it was still well above our normal high of 43.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring warmer temperatures, similar to where we started the week. Expect mid-60s both days. But neither day looks to be completely dry.

Midweek rain

A fairly healthy rainmaker is headed to the Great Lakes late Wednesday into Thursday. The highest rain totals will end up in the Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan. They might even see some snow near Marquette.

But it’s all rain for Metro Detroit. A widely scattered shower is possible anytime after midnight Wednesday through Thursday morning. A more organized area of rain will roll through mid-morning, more in the Metro and South zones than anywhere else.

Then, by Thursday afternoon, the cold front creeps closer, giving us better rain chances and possibly some rumbles of thunder. We’re not anticipating any severe weather, however.

The biggest issue with this system might be wind gusts. They will be increasing Wednesday night, peaking between 40-50 mph on Thursday morning before decreasing somewhat in the afternoon. We won’t see a noticeable relaxation in the winds until the cold front moves through early Thursday evening. That will also end our rain chances until next week.

Cooler weekend

That cold front will be true to its name. Highs Friday will reach only the low and mid-50s, with near-normal highs over the weekend in the mid-40s.

Morning lows will be subfreezing Saturday, Sunday and Monday. At least we’ll be dry through the stretch, with relatively light breezes and plenty of sun.

