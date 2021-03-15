Detroit weather: Wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow moves in Monday evening

DETROIT – Spring hasn’t sprung just yet. A wintry mix and even some accumulating snow is rolling in.

Snow Returns

We’re monitoring a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow moving in from Northern Indiana. It will spread through the area after sunset (which is now after 7 p.m.). Expect the mix early, and primarily in the South Zone. Most precipitation north of I-94 will be all snow.

There will be enough to accumulate. But this will likely be elevated surfaces and maybe some grassy areas. It will be tough to measure but should be less than an inch. Better chances of accumulation are in the North Zone, and northern part of the West Zone. Those numbers are on our 4ZONE page. But remember, that is what will fall. Not all of it will stick. So, it doesn’t look like we’ll need shovels for this one. Most of the frozen stuff will be gone by daybreak. But expect some light rain during the morning as the system exits.

Ad

Then Rain

We’re dry from Tuesday afternoon until bright and early Thursday morning. Rain arrives for the morning drive, and stays with us through the day. We’re on the northern edge of this system, so there’s still a question as to how far north the rain gets. Right now, it looks likely south of 8 Mile, and possible north of there.

Winning Weekend

Unlike last week, the weekend will be the best (and nearly the warmest part of the forecast). We’re in for plenty of sunshine and slightly above normal highs in the upper 40s.

Track the weather