Metro Detroit weather update: March 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 29, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Midweek cold front
- Not a lot of moisture with this system, but a few showers are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
- This system also helps drop temperatures from the upper 60s Tuesday, to near 40 for a high Thursday.
Tigers Opening Day forecast
- Cold, breezy and maybe a few snowflakes.
- Highs will be near 40 and while there may be a few flakes flying, not expecting much of an impact from this.
Weekend looking good
- Sunshine and 60s return this weekend. It’ll be a good weekend for yard work.
Other headlines
Sunset at 8 p.m.
- Friday the sun sets at 8 p.m.
Great single-day temperature rise anniversary
- Sunday is the anniversary (1977) of the greatest single-day temperature rise.
- The temperature at KDTW (Metro Airport) climbed 51 degrees from 35 to 86.