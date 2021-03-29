photo
46º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: March 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 29, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Midweek cold front

  • Not a lot of moisture with this system, but a few showers are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
  • This system also helps drop temperatures from the upper 60s Tuesday, to near 40 for a high Thursday.

Tigers Opening Day forecast

  • Cold, breezy and maybe a few snowflakes.
  • Highs will be near 40 and while there may be a few flakes flying, not expecting much of an impact from this.

Weekend looking good

  • Sunshine and 60s return this weekend. It’ll be a good weekend for yard work.

Other headlines

Sunset at 8 p.m.

  • Friday the sun sets at 8 p.m.

Great single-day temperature rise anniversary

  • Sunday is the anniversary (1977) of the greatest single-day temperature rise.
  • The temperature at KDTW (Metro Airport) climbed 51 degrees from 35 to 86.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.