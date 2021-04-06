Metro Detroit weather: Flirting with 80 degrees this Tuesday

DETROIT – Looking at today’s almanac puts this day in great perspective.

On this date in 1886, Detroit got pounded with its heaviest snowstorm on record: 24.5 inches! On the other end of the scale, on this date in 1929, Detroit reached its highest temperature on record for this date: 83 degrees!

Fortunately, it’s the warmer part of today’s almanac that we need to put greater emphasis on, as a resurgence of warm air into the area will push highs into the mid to upper 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

Light southeast winds (the same southeast winds that kept those on the eastside so much cooler Monday) will shift to the southwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:05 p.m.

It will be mostly cloudy with some spotty showers possible Tuesday night -- chances for a shower are better the farther north you are -- with very mild lows in the mid 50s. That’s normally our average high this time of year! Southwest winds will blow at 3 to 6 mph.

Ad

Rain chances ahead

We’ll do it all over again on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Southwest to southeast winds will move at 7 to 12 mph.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 50s.

Any lingering partial sunshine Thursday morning will give way to lowering clouds during the day, with showers, and perhaps even a few thunderstorms, developing in the afternoon. Highs will remain warm, though, and should reach the low 70s.

Showers are likely Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s.

It will be mostly cloudy with showers still around on Friday. Highs will near 70 degrees.

Showers gradually diminish Friday night, with lows near 50 degrees.

Weekend outlook

There is still some uncertainty about the timing of our weekend rain chances, but here’s how I see things as of now:

A slight slowing of the weekend weather system could mean a dry daytime on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies for perhaps the first half of the day and rain holding off until early evening for most of us. Highs should once again hit 70 degrees.

Ad

Showers are then likely Saturday night into at least Sunday morning, with lows Saturday night in the upper 40s, and highs Sunday in the mid 60s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.