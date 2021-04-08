Metro Detroit weather: Thursday storm threat

Our Thursday is starting off on a quiet, mild note. Radar at the time I am writing this (4:15 a.m.) shows one area of showers moving due northward out of western Ohio that might just clip the far western part of Lenawee County, and eventually move northward through Jackson and Ingham Counties. So almost all of us have a dry start to the day.

We’ll have at least partial sunshine through the morning hours, then scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up to our south and move northward toward us by late afternoon (mid-afternoon for Lenawee and possibly Monroe Counties). Some high resolution computer models try to stir up widely scattered showers or storms by mid-afternoon, but my gut feeling is that that bulk of this will hold off until late afternoon and evening.

As for the severe potential, looking at all of the boxes to check, there aren’t many. Instability will be modest, especially aloft. The atmosphere will be nearly saturated all the way up into the mid levels (ideally, dry air over moist air enhances the severe potential). Winds aloft will be modest (I’m seeing approximately 40-45 mph on forecast upper air charts). Wind shear will be almost non-existent, except in the low levels. The bottom line is that, while a severe storm with marginally severe wind gusts cannot be ruled out, I feel that this will be the exception rather than the rule. Some of the storms could have torrential downpours, which could produce 40 to 50 mph gusts.

Highs today should reach the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius), although a developing gusty southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph will keep things cooler near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:04 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:07 p.m.

Evening showers and thunderstorms will diminish, with skies becoming partly cloudy later at night. Lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to start on Friday, then becoming cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Showers diminish overnight Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday will start dry with partial sunshine, then we’ll cloud up and rain is possible in the late afternoon (the computer models still differ on the timing). Highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Rain reigns Saturday night, with rumbles of thunder possible. Depending upon which model verifies, we could anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain. Lows Saturday night near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Showers continue into Sunday, with cooler highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).