Metro Detroit weather: Spring-like temperatures and showers Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

After a soaking very early this morning, skies will be mostly cloudy at lunchtime. Scattered rain showers are possible afterward, and it will be more cooler today than yesterday. Keep your jackets and umbrellas handy this evening. Tonight becomes chillier. Showers are possible early this week. More sunshine returns later this week.

Watch: Sunday, April 11, 2021 afternoon weather forecast update

Skies will be mostly cloudy, midday. The ground will be soft and squishy. Temperatures remain near 50°F.

Sunday afternoon will have light and moderate showers re-develop. They will be scattered and add an additional quarter inch of rain to the half-inch or more that’s already fallen.

Sunday evening will have scattered rain and it will be chilly with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

By nightfall, rain totals will be between a half inch to an inch. This is welcome relief to our lawns and gardens.

Sunday night will be cloudy as it becomes chillier. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Scattered showers are possible.

Showers will be on and off through Wednesday, but neither Tuesday nor Wednesday will be washouts. Both days will be cooler, again, with highs near 60 degrees.

