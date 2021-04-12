Metro Detroit weather update: April 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain chances this week
- No big storms in our future, but through Thursday rain chances exist.
- Tuesday there may be a few stray sprinkles, but somewhat better chances are around Wednesday and Thursday. Not soaking days, but keep the umbrellas handy.
Below normal temperatures
- Something we haven’t said much this month, but we’ll likely be below normal Wednesday and Thursday this week.
- If this holds true, it will only be the 3rd and 4th time of “below normal” temperatures this month for us.
Other headlines
Normal high at 60 degrees
- Our normal high is at 60 degrees Friday.